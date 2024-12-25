A foggy Christmas Day around Omaha, rain chances later this week

Roads will improve after a foggy, and at times icy morning for some rural roads. It will take a few hours for the morning fog to lift. Wednesday will be a cloudy day, but neighborhoods west of Omaha could squeeze out a little sunshine late in the day. Highs will be in the mid 30s thanks to heavy cloud cover. But those that are able to get the afternoon sunshine may make it to as warm as 40 degrees. This is about at average for Christmas.

More dense fog will develop overnight, leading to low visibility on roads, especially rurally. However, air temperatures are expected to remain at, or above freezing tonight. icy conditions are not anticipated.

Spotty and very light rain will start to pop up across the region Thursday for Kwanza. There will be just enough rain around to keep things cloudy and gloomy most of the day. It might not look great, but we should warm up to near 40.

Rain will be more likely Friday, especially in Omaha and western Iowa. Some cities west of Omaha could get missed by the rain as the center of low pressure will be well to the east of us. This keeps us cloudy, but we keep warming up. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday looks a lot drier, but there could still be a couple isolated leftover showers in the region in the morning. There will be a lot more clouds than sunshine, but we stay above average, with upper 40s to near 50.

Sunday brings us a little more sunshine as we continue to flirt with highs near 50 degrees.

Heading into New Year's week, another system moves in on Monday to bring a chance for rain, and maybe even a little snow if it's cold enough. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Monday, dropping into the mid 30s for Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

High: 35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 33

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Rain

High: 41

