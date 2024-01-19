A Frigid Start to the Weekend, but Warmer Air is on the Way

We'll start your weekend very cold as high pressure moves into the Heartland. This will also settle those gusty, brisk winds a bit, too. Temperatures will be around -15 to -18 to start the day. The current record low for January 20 is -22, set in 1883.

With a frigid start to the day, we will struggle to get just above zero in the afternoon, but at least it looks mostly sunny.

After starting Sunday below zero, stronger winds pump in warmer weather from the south Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 20s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds could gust as high as 30-40 mph, which helps to bring in the "warmth".

We stay breezy Monday as we keep warming up. Highs will be in the mid 30s. It will be mostly cloudy, and we may have to dodge a few spotty pockets of light rain or snow in the evening, mainly south of I-80.

A mixture of rain and snow showers is possible on Tuesday, although not everyone sees it. Temperatures should be in the mid 30s, meaning some snow melt continues.

With temperatures just barely above freezing, the snow should melt at a slow enough pace to not cause any flooding issues at this time.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frigid

Low: -18

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Frigid

High: 2

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy & Warmer!

High: 27

