A Frigid Start With A Warm-Up Near

We finally get to see the light at the end of the tunnel on Wednesday. Temperatures reach back into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will mix in from time-to-time.

We continue the warm-up Thursday with highs in the upper 60s with more sunshine returning.

Friday we stay above average as we reach to the mid 70s!

The weekend looks to be even warmer with upper 70s on Saturday, and toppling into the low 80s on Sunday. Both days will be windy though. Most will stay dry, but there is a small chance of seeing some showers/storms on Sunday.

Although this week looks dry, we will possibly move into a more active weather pattern the following week with a rain chance lasting into next Monday. This more active weather pattern also drops our high temperatures back to the low 60s.

Cooler air is back in the forecast midweek with highs in the 50s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warming Up

High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not As Frigid

Low: 35

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 69

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 76

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.