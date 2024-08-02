A Hot Weekend as Storm Clean-Up Continues in Omaha

It will be a warm, quiet evening as we close out the week. Temperatures will hold in the 80s, eventually cooling to near 70 overnight.

Temperatures continue to climb over the weekend. Saturday will mostly sunny, reaching the mid 90s with a heat index around 100 in the afternoon.

Sunday will be much warmer, reaching the mid to upper 90s, and a heat index around 100 to 105 in the afternoon. We'll see a mostly sunny sky, and a There will be a stronger south breeze to help alleviate some of the humidity

We start out next week with one more very hot day, before things cool down. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s, to near triple digits. It will be a breezy day, but we do get a cold front to move through the region heading into Monday evening.

Cooler air will finally return to Nebraska and Iowa on Tuesday, and the humidity should be lower, too. Tuesday's highs will drop into the upper 80s.

The cool-down continues into Wednesday and Thursday, down in the low 80s, with some returning rain chances for the middle to end of next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Staying Warm

Low: 69

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 94

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 97

