A Little Bit of Sun For Friday

We kick off Friday with a lot of clouds overhead. Some places will be able to squeeze out some sunshine after lunchtime, but it will be short-lived and not for everyone. Moral of the story is, if you see sunshine today, try to soak it up while it lasts. We stay cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Saturday starts dry and will have overcast skies. Our next batch of snow will start to move in Saturday afternoon, first into southeast Nebraska. The snow will expand into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri in the second half of the day, continuing at times into the night. Most of this will stay along and south of I-80. Cities south of I-80 could pick up 1 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts towards the Kansas border and northwestern Missouri. For now, we'll put the I-80 corridor, including Omaha and Lincoln into a 0 to 1 inch range. However, the I-80 corridor looks to be on the lower end to that. Temperatures and conditions look similar to Wednesday. This means that some freezing rain and sleet could mix into the snow. If this happens in your area, it will effect snow totals.

Sunday will be colder with mid to high 20s and a lot of clouds.

Monday will be in the low 30s, but it looks like we won't be seeing much sunshine still.

We'll stay near 30 degrees into the middle of the workweek with very persistent mostly cloudy skies into Wednesday.

Thursday comes in colder with highs in the mid 20s and cloudy skies.

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Cool

High: 30

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 20

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

P.M. Snow South

High: 31

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 27

