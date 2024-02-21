A Little Cooler Late in the Week

There will be a lot more clouds around today, but we'll still squeeze out some sunshine at times. This keeps us a little cooler compared to yesterday, but temperatures will still be more than 20 degrees above average, in the mid 60s. The wind will also be a lot lighter today.

Clouds thicken up even more tonight as a weak cold front passes through the region. It could kick off a few sprinkles, but most of us will stay dry. It will actually be a warmer start to Thursday, near 40 degrees.

After a cloudy start to Thursday, we turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. It will be breezy and cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.

We stay breezy and mostly sunny Friday as we drop into the mid 50s.

Things start to get warmer again over the weekend! Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 60s. Sunday will be a little breezy, but we warm into the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

For the first time this year in Omaha, we'll make a run for 70 on Monday along with some extra wind and mostly sunny skies.

We'll start to cool off a little again on Tuesday, but we still manage to get close to 60 degrees. We may have to dodge a little rain or snow midweek, but at this point, it doesn't look like anything major.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

A Few Sprinkles

Low: 40

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 57

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 54

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.