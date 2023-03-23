A little cooler Thursday

Thursday will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 40s. After a cloudy start to the day, a lot of us should be able to squeeze out some sunshine to end the day.

Clouds continue to break apart overnight as we fall into the upper 20s for Friday morning.

With a little more sunshine Friday, we have a better chance of making it into the mid 50s. Some rain and snow can't be ruled out towards northwest Missouri late in the day, but Omaha likely stays dry.

Saturday won't look as nice with mostly cloudy skies, but we still manage to warm into the low 50s.

We stay mostly cloudy Sunday, but it will be cooler, with highs in the mid 40s. Cities south of I-80 will see some rain and snow Sunday afternoon and evening.

We stay cool Monday with mid 40s and a lot of clouds, but we'll make some improvements into midweek.

Tuesday will be in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies, then with some extra sunshine Wednesday, we warm into the mid 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Late-Day Sun

High: 47

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 29

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Possible SE

High: 54

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 53

