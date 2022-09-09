A Lot Cooler for the Weekend

We start Friday with a lot of sunshine, but clouds push in during the second half of the day as our next cold front moves in. The cooler air moves into northeast Nebraska first, which could keep highs there under 70 degrees. Cities along I-80, including Omaha, likely have enough time to reach the low 80s. Due to the cold front, we will cool off early in the day and faster than normal. Farther south, upper 80s will be possible.

A couple isolated and light showers are possible Friday night, mainly north of I-80, keeping most of our high school football games dry.

Heavier showers and a few storms become more common after midnight, first in areas north of I-80. They'll push southeast towards Omaha and other I-80 cities early Saturday morning, early enough that some of us sleep through them. By late morning, the rain will reach northwest Missouri. While a few spotty showers could linger south of I-80 into the afternoon, most of us will be dry in the second half of the day. Rain totals from 0.25 to 1 inch will be most common.

Some cities along and north of I-80 will get to enjoy some Saturday afternoon sunshine, but it will be a lot cooler. Where the sun comes out, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, but where clouds are more stubborn farther south, it may only reach the low 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny for everyone, warming us back into the mid 70s, and the humidity will be very low.

We'll keep warming up through the first half of next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with upper 70s, followed by low 80s on Tuesday.

The upper 80s return midweek with just a little more humidity.

FRIDAY

Increasing Clouds

Isolated P.M. Rain

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain After Midnight

Low: 58

SATURDAY

Rain/Storms Early

Then Some Clearing

High: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 75

