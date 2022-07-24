A Lot Cooler & More Comfortable

Temperatures are significantly cooler on Sunday, as we start the day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs make it into the upper 80s with those clouds gradually tapering off after lunchtime.
We'll start to see the cloud coverage increase during the overnight hours. Temperatures cool back down into the mid 60s.
Monday looks to be a fairly gloomy start to the work week. Lots of us will have to dodge some storms and showers for a good chunk of the day. Highs only top out in the mid 70s under mostly to completely cloudy skies. As we near closer to dinnertime, storms and showers should be tapering off.
We will continue this near average high temperature run into the middle part of next week. Readings will likely land in the low to mid 80s.
There will be slight chances of scattered storms throughout much of the week.
Temperatures slowly start to rise into the upper 80s by the end of the weekend ahead.
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 87
SUNDAY NIGHT
Becoming Cloudy
Staying Cool
Low: 66
MONDAY
Gloomy
Even Cooler
Scattered Showers/Storms
High: 76
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 85
