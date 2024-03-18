A Lot of Ups and Downs to Start Spring

We should be about 5 degrees warmer this afternoon compared to Sunday, but temperatures stay below average. Highs will be in the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

It doesn't get as cold tonight. We drop into the upper 20s overnight, but most of us should be back into the 30s by the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday will be a lot warmer! We'll push into the mid 60s in the afternoon with a lot of sunshine, but it will also be breezy. Spring officially kicks off Tuesday night!

As quickly as it warms up, it will get colder again behind a cold front. Wednesday will be in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will feel better with highs in the mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. Most of the day looks dry, but scattered rain will bring some wet weather to some of us late in the day.

Friday will be breezy and cooler with a high near 50.

The weather could get a lot more active over the weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry, but it will be a little cooler and breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Some hit and miss pockets of rain and snow start to become more likely heading into Saturday night.

The rain and snow become much more widespread across the region Sunday. It's too early to say exactly who will see rain vs. snow, but the farther north you live, the more likely snow will be. Cities that see snow could see enough to keep shovels and plows busy for a couple of days. For now, it looks like Omaha will end up on more of the rainy side of things with highs near 50 on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 44

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 28

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 46

