Severe Storms Likely Tuesday

The nice weekend weather continues Monday! Morning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Overnight, a few clouds start to push in, and the wind begins to strengthen. This keeps us warmer, in the upper 40s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be warm and windy, with most of eastern Nebraska climbing into the low 80s. Western Iowa will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s. There will be a number of clouds around, which could give way to some scattered sprinkles, but there should be some afternoon sunshine.

Then we have to watch for two rounds of storms, both of which could be strong to severe. Shortly after the evening commute, a few spotty storms could develop along the Missouri River and into western Iowa. These will not be widespread.

A cold front comes through later in the night, moving from west to east, which kicks off a better chance for storms. These may not develop until the cold front gets closer to far eastern Nebraska, which may spare some our of western cities like York and Columbus from the stormy weather. Storms become more likely around 8 to 9 pm towards the Omaha metro, then expand into western Iowa. The bulk of the storms are likely out of western Iowa by 2 am.

All types of severe weather will be possible including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

Behind the cold front, Wednesday will be colder and windy. Highs will be in the low 50s. We may have to dodge a few raindrops and snowflakes during the day, mainly in western Iowa.

The wind won't be as strong Thursday, but still breezy. The sunshine will be back, but we stay in the low 50s.

A few more clouds move in Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

The 50s continue this weekend with a small chance for some rain and snow late Saturday and into Easter Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Pleasant

High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 48

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Storms Late

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 53

