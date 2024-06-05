A More Comfortable Stretch of Weather

The humidity will be lower today, but it will also be a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine. The afternoon will be a bit breezy with speeds of 15-30 mph, but the wind will lighten up this evening. There will also be a few spotty showers to dodge this evening, mainly in western Iowa and northwest Missouri... but even there, most spots stay dry.

Skies clear again into Thursday morning as we cool off into the upper 50s.

Thursday will be breezy and cooler with temperatures closer to average in the afternoon. We will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday also looks nice with low 80s and a few more clouds in the afternoon. While most of the day will be dry, some scattered rain will move in during the evening. We'll continue to dodge some of the scattered rain Friday night and into Saturday morning.

We dry out Saturday afternoon with some leftover clouds and low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a couple of degrees cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.

We'll keep the upper 70s early next week with a small chance for rain late Monday and into Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Isolated Evening Rain

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 57

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 81

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late

High: 82

