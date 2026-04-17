A nuisance? Food? Helpful to bees? The complex emotions that Dandelions bring

For some, its childhood memories, for others, it's a nuisance. The green fields are speckled with yellow dandelions once more, and many want to get rid of them as soon as possible.

Jason Borst from grass pad says it's as simple as mowing, or using a spray, "once they start to seed, you can go in and do a spot spray...and go out there, and spray those dandelions and knock them out of the lawn before they get any bigger."

But some neighbors have found more creative ways to use the yellow flowers.

For Litsa shoemaker, who lives near Creighton prep, it began with her grandmother, "my grandmother immigrated from Greece, and it was something she commonly did. She picked dandelions and made salads out of them."

And continues with her daughters. For the family, dandelions are more than just a pretty flower

"They're amazing to eat, you can wash them up and make fritters...fried pancakes, you can fry them like pancakes and eat them too," Litsa’s daughter Charlotte said.

Though there is a lack of testing on humans, some health studies show that dandelions provide a wealth of vitamins and antioxidants, control inflammation, lower blood pressure, and manage blood sugar. Dandelions can be used in salads or tea.

But the flowers can also provide an environmental benefit, "they support bees and insects, and they're just so pretty and vibrant," as Charlotte said.

Whether you drink it, let them wither, or mow them at first sight. One thing still holds true: they'll be back next year.

"Try it out, maybe it'll be something you enjoy,’ says Litsa.