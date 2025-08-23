A preview of fall continues this weekend

Our much-advertised cooldown has arrived with temperatures across Nebraska and Iowa in the middle 70s! Tonight, we get even cooler as we fall into the low 50s for Sunday morning.

Sunday brings a few more clouds, but still plenty of sunshine and comfortable weather with mid 70s.

Our mornings on Monday and Tuesday will be able to cool off into the low 50s in Omaha! Neighborhoods farther north and into western Iowa could even wake up in the upper 40s. These will be our coolest mornings since way back in early June when Omaha dropped to 48 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with low 70s, followed by mid 70s on Tuesday.

We start to warm back up into the upper 70s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

There will be a few more clouds around Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend with a small chance for rain, and highs stay in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 54

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 75

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 73

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 76

