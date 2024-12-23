A quiet, but cool holiday week with rain chances after Wednesday

Cooler air will move in this evening and tonight. Temperatures will be down into the mid 20s for Tuesday morning. Patchy dense fog will as also possible, this could make for a few slick areas.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with fog in the morning, followed by overcast skies in the afternoon. Due to calm winds, the fog may take a while to clear up on Tuesday. Highs will be near 40 in the afternoon, dropping in the low 30s for Christmas Eve evening.

No "White Christmas" this year. Wednesday will be partly sunny and fairly quiet. We'll start Christmas morning in the upper 20s, and reach highs in the low 40s for the afternoon.

While this time of year often brings wintry weather (freezing rain, sleet, snow, etc.), w

Spotty rain showers will start to pop up across the region Thursday for Kwanza. There should be some dry time throughout the day and will be cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

The rain looks more likely late Thursday night and at times Friday. Even with the wet weather late in the workweek, we should be able to climb into the upper 40s Friday afternoon.

Saturday looks a lot drier, but there will be a few leftover hit and miss showers around. We should be able to squeeze out some sunshine between the clouds with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer with breezy winds. Highs will be near 50.

More rain is possible to kick off New Years week, with rain chances and highs in the 40s next Monday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Fog

Low: 25

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 40

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 42

