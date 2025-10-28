A rainy day & windy night is in store for Omaha

Rain is moving in this morning, leading to a wet AM commute for many. This rain will continue throughout Tuesday, with temperatures expected to hold only in the upper 40s. So bring the rain gear as you head out! This rainfall is expected to be light, but given its extended nature, it will accumulate. Some neighborhoods could see 0.50" to 1.50" of rain by Wednesday morning.

It will be windy, too, as gusts approach 35-45 mph at times Tuesday night into Wednesday.

By Wednesday morning, most, if not all, of the rain will have exited the region. But the storm system stays close enough for another mostly cloudy day. We should see some late-day sunshine. Highs will be cooler than average, in the lower 50s. The average for Omaha in late October is in the upper 50s.

Thursday morning will be cold, and there will be areas around Omaha starting the day below freezing. We see sunshine return on Thursday, and the afternoon will stay cool, in the mid-50s.

Friday is Halloween, we remain dry & cool with highs in the upper 50s. For any trick-or-treat festivities in the evening, temperatures are expected to be in the 40s. For now, it looks dry.

Things will stay seasonal for next weekend. It's looking partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 50s, jumping to near 60 on Sunday.

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Rain

Windy

High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Windy

Low: 42

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Ends

Windy

High: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry

High: 55

