A rainy Friday morning for some, but warmer weather arrives this weekend

The fog has been hanging on longer than expected, which will keep our temperatures from realizing it's peak. Highs will likely remain in the mid-to-upper 40s across the Omaha area.

We get a glancing blow from a low-pressure system on Friday morning, sending rain into neighborhoods south of I-80. A few showers may get as far north as Omaha, but the city should remain dry for the most part. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

We'll get warm this weekend with lots of sunshine! Highs reach the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Another storm system may bring some rain to some of us, but there are still some details to be worked out, including when & how much rain could fall.

Heading into the holiday week, there are signs of a cold snap around Thanksgiving. Highs drop by the holiday into the 30s, and lows fall into the 10s/20s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain South

High: 46

Wind: NE 5-10

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 34

Wind: NE 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 61

Wind: SW 5-10

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 61

Wind: SW 5-10

