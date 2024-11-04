A rainy start to Election Day in Omaha, followed by some drier weather

Spotty light rain and drizzle will be possible Monday evening, before widespread rain moves in overnight. Mixed in with the rain could be some patchy fog as temperatures cool into the mid 40s for Tuesday morning.

As polls open for Election Day, the rain will still be lingering around Omaha for a few more hours. So, make sure you have an umbrella, or some rain gear to stay dry and warm if you plan to head to the polls during the morning hours.

By noon, most if not all of the rain will have exited the region, and some sunshine will return in the afternoon as well, helping temperatures reach the low 50s with a west breeze. So, you will still probably want an extra layer if you plan to head to the polls before they close.

Tuesday night will be cool, and more patchy fog will be possible with lows in the mid 30s for Wednesday morning.

It looks like most of us will be dry Wednesday, but a few showers in the region can't be ruled out Wednesday night. It will be another mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday brings a little more sunshine mixed in with the clouds, and another day in the mid 50s.

We should start out Friday with some morning sunshine, before the clouds move back in for the second half of the day. Highs once again will be in the mid 50s. While most of the day looks dry, our next round of widespread rain could start to move in as early as Friday night.

Rain is likely for Saturday, followed by some sunshine and drier weather on Sunday. Weekend temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely Late

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Scattered A.M. Rain

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Patchy Fog

Low: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 55

