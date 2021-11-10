A Rainy Wednesday

Wednesday starts with some spotty rain, which becomes more widespread in the second half of the day. The rain will continue at times into the evening before ending early tonight. It will also be breezy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

The heavier rain is looking more likely east of Omaha now, with eastern Nebraska likely seeing less than half an inch of rain. Western Iowa could see totals a little closer to half an inch, but heavier rain could push cities near northwest Missouri over an inch.

Skies clear overnight and into Thursday morning, giving us a lot of sunshine for Veterans Day. While the sun will be great, it will be windy, with the air blowing in cooler weather up to 40 mph. Highs will be in the low 50s with some late-day clouds.

Friday will be a lot colder, mostly cloudy, and windy, with highs in the upper 30s. Snow is still possible in Omaha, but the greater chance of seeing some snow will be in areas north and east of Omaha. While accumulation is still not a guarantee, it would stay under half an inch in those areas.

The weekend looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday, followed by upper 40s Sunday.

The 50s return early next week!

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Widespread Rain

High: 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Getting Windy

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 53

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Possible

Windy

High: 39

