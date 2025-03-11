A return to the 70s later this week, comes with another windstorm

It will be a mostly clear and cool night as we drop into the mid 30s for Wednesday morning.

The warm-up gets going again Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 70.

Thursday looks even warmer with a lot of sunshine and mid 70s! While not a windy day, the wind does get a little breezy heading into the evening.

Friday will be a windy day as an area of low pressure moves into the Heartland, helping also push extremely dry air into the region, which will elevate the wildfire danger for Nebraska. Temperatures will still be very warm, with highs in the mid 70s.

The day starts with some sunshine, but we'll see clouds build in the afternoon which could lead to a few spotty thunderstorms. Any severe weather threat will be higher east of Omaha, where a severe storm or two will be possible, mainly into west-central Iowa. Rain will become widespread heading into Friday night before coming to an end late Saturday morning.

Before the rain ends Saturday morning, the last bit of it could change into snow as colder weather starts to wrap around on the back side of the low pressure. This will be more likely north of Omaha. Accumulation is unlikely for most of us, but there could be enough snow to stick to the ground in northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa.

It stays windy Saturday as colder air keeps blowing in. This will hold back temperatures in the upper 40s in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

The wind will be lighter Sunday, and we see more sunshine, but it stays colder. We'll be in the upper 40s, which is average for the middle of March.

Monday and Tuesday brings a nice warm-up into the upper 60s for St. Patrick's Day with mostly sunny skies.

