A ride on the temperature roller coaster

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Record highs possible again Wednesday

Dry majority of this week

Wetter pattern next week

FORECAST

Temps this morning as you're walking out the door might make you want to grab a jacket, but by this afternoon we'll see the upper 60s and lower 70s with some beautiful partly cloudy skies and sunshine.

It will feel like summer again on Wednesday and we could be near some records again with high in the upper 80s. Omaha and Lincoln's records are both 91º, set in 1907.

Thursday will be slightly cooler, but still very warm with upper 70s for highs. A cold front will pass through the region Thursday night, kicking up a few spotty rain showers. This rain will be hit-or-miss.

The cold front also brings gusty winds over 35 mph Thursday night, and cooler weather for Friday.

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with temps near 50, and lows in the upper 20s.

The weekend starts cold, but we're quickly back to above average temps with highs in the 60s on Saturday, and 70s on Sunday.

While it has been very dry recently, we are seeing signals for a wetter pattern next week.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 67

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 46

Wind: NW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

High: 88

Wind: S 5-15

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