A very pleasant Mother's Day forecast for the Omaha area

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Mother's Day weather looks GREAT!

Several days in the 80s next week

Mostly dry outside some late week showers

FORECAST

It's a pleasant Saturday evening in the Omaha region with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and a light northerly wind. Southeast Nebraska has been dealing with some showers, but those should move out by the evening. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid-40s.

Sunday (Mother's Day) is looking magnificent in Omaha with temperatures reaching the mid-70s under a partly cloudy sky, no humidity, and a light wind.

We begin to warm up by Monday as highs jump into the mid-80s with more sunshine.

A passing cool front on Tuesday may bring in some extra wind and a rain shower or two, but most will be dry. Highs on Tuesday still reach the mid-80s.

The impact from the front is to drop the temperature a few degrees on Wednesday, but we still hit the low 80s.

The wind comes back on Thursday (30-40 mph) which may heighten the fire danger, avoid any outdoor burning. Highs will reach the mid-80s.

We get even warmer on Friday, perhaps hitting 90 in a few neighborhoods. We stay very warm on Saturday too, with a high of 88.

Each day from Thursday to Saturday may bring a small rain chance, but most of us will be dry through the next 7 days.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 47

Wind: W 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Pleasant

High: 75

Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 86

Wind: SW 10-25

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