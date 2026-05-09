A very pleasant Mother's Day forecast for the Omaha area

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Mother's Day weather looks GREAT!
- Several days in the 80s next week
- Mostly dry outside some late week showers
FORECAST
It's a pleasant Saturday evening in the Omaha region with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and a light northerly wind. Southeast Nebraska has been dealing with some showers, but those should move out by the evening. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid-40s.
Sunday (Mother's Day) is looking magnificent in Omaha with temperatures reaching the mid-70s under a partly cloudy sky, no humidity, and a light wind.
We begin to warm up by Monday as highs jump into the mid-80s with more sunshine.
A passing cool front on Tuesday may bring in some extra wind and a rain shower or two, but most will be dry. Highs on Tuesday still reach the mid-80s.
The impact from the front is to drop the temperature a few degrees on Wednesday, but we still hit the low 80s.
The wind comes back on Thursday (30-40 mph) which may heighten the fire danger, avoid any outdoor burning. Highs will reach the mid-80s.
We get even warmer on Friday, perhaps hitting 90 in a few neighborhoods. We stay very warm on Saturday too, with a high of 88.
Each day from Thursday to Saturday may bring a small rain chance, but most of us will be dry through the next 7 days.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 47
Wind: W 5-10
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Pleasant
High: 75
Wind: N 5-10
MONDAY
Partly Sunny
Warmer
High: 84
Wind: SE 5-15
TUESDAY
Partly Sunny
Breezy
High: 86
Wind: SW 10-25
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