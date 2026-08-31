A very warm week ahead!

3 Things to Know



Hot, above average this week

Not much rain for next 7-14 days

Labor Day weekend looks warm, mostly dry

Forecast

It's another warmer start to our week, but this time those above average temps look like they want to stick around for a long, long time!

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s, feeling more like about 95 due to the small amount of humidity in the air. There's a very small chance at seeing some light sprinkles at any given point of the day.

A weak stationary front will begin to drift south into Omaha later Monday night, and this could lead to a few stay rain showers late Monday and into early Tuesday morning. This front will be meandering around north-to-south all week, so those on the northern side of the boundary could see a few isolated showers. Overall, the chance at rain is 20%, or less...

We'll keep a few clouds around on Tuesday and Wednesday with temps again in the low to mid 90s.

There may be a slightly higher chance at pop-up rain showers on Thursday and Friday, at around 20-30%. It stays warm for the end of the week with temps in the low 90s, feeling more like 95 out.

If you have Labor Day weekend plans around Omaha, plan for more warm and dry weather! Temps will be around 90 from Saturday to next Monday.

Extra jet-stream 'storminess' could pick up after Labor Day once this stagnant weather pattern begins to break down. Look for several better chances at rain after this holiday weekend, and it should be a little closer to the normal high temps of 80-83 degrees by then, too.

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot

High: 92

Wind: S 10-20

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 74

Wind: S 10-15

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot

High: 93

Wind: SE 10-20

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