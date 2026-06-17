A warm and windy Wednesday!

3 Things to Know



Warm & windy Wednesday, gusts around 45mph

Cooling off Thursday

A few rounds of storms this weekend

Forecast

We're waking up to a little bit of a warm morning here in Omaha, about 7 degrees warmer than the temperatures yesterday. Additionally, those temps are only expected to climb as we head into the afternoon.

Wednesday will be an active weather day for Omaha. We have the chance for a few spotty thunderstorms across west Iowa early in the morning until 7-8 AM. Most, if not all of us will likely stay dry though.

Then, it gets windy and hot! Winds will be gusting out from the west and northwest at around 45mph. By Wednesday afternoon, we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs near 90 degrees, cooling off into the low 60s with breezy winds Wednesday night.

The wind quiets down by Thursday and it will be a milder day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a small chance at a few isolated rain showers.

Friday is a little warmer with some sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. There is another small chance at a few isolated rain showers.

Father's Day weekend is looking wet at times. There may be some drier time Saturday morning, followed by storms moving in from central Nebraska into the afternoon and evening.

Sunday may start out wet, but there should be some drier weather later in the day.

By the end of the weekend, rain may reach 0.50" to 2.50" around Omaha from Saturday through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

Hot!

Windy

High: 91

Wind: NW 25-45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mild

Breezy

Low: 62

Wind: S 15-25

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler!

High: 81

Wind: NW 15-20

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