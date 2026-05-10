A warm, breezy, and dry week ahead for Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Several days in the 80s next week

High fire danger midweek

Small storm chances by the weekend

FORECAST

We begin to warm up by Monday as highs jump into the mid-80s with more sunshine.

A passing cool front on Tuesday may bring in some extra wind and a sprinkle or two, but most will be dry. Highs on Tuesday still reach the low 80s.

The impact from the front is to drop the temperature a few degrees on Wednesday, but we still hit the low 80s.

The wind returns on Thursday (30-40 mph), which may heighten fire danger; avoid any outdoor burning. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

We get even warmer on Friday, with a few neighborhoods hitting the 90s. We stay very warm on Saturday too, with a high of 89.

Each day from Thursday to Saturday may bring a small storm chance, but most of us will be dry through the next 7 days.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 48

Wind: W 5-10

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

Wind: SE 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 82

Wind: SW 10-25

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Warm

High: 83

Wind: NW 5-15

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