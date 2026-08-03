A warm Monday before a brisk cool down!

3 Things to Know



Starting the workweek hot

Wet and cool Tuesday & Wednesday

Warmer again by the weekend

Forecast

Very similar to what we saw this weekend, our Monday will be warmer with highs in the lower 90s. That's above average for this time of year, thanks to some gusty winds coming from the south. It will only be a tad muggy this afternoon with dew points in the mid 60s.

Look no further than tomorrow for some cooler temps! A cold front pushing through the afternoon will help some to see some showers, but not everyone. The best widespread storm chance begins overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday. Expect highs only in the lower 80s by Tuesday afternoon!

Widespread rain & storms arrive on Wednesday morning, and last into the afternoon. The severe weather risk looks low at this time. However, these storms may produce heavy rain and, in turn, localized flooding. We are much cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s.

The rain is gone by Thursday, and we jump about 10 degrees in the afternoon into the mid-80s.

We continue to warm up into Friday with highs reaching the upper 80s, then the 90s return by the weekend.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 91

Wind: SE 15-25

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 70

Wind: N 5-10

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 82

Wind: SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 75

Wind: NE 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: