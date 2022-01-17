A Warm Start To The Week

You'll need to watch for some slick spots on the roads early Monday morning thanks to some re-freeze from Sunday's melting as temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s. The rest of the MLK holiday will be warmer as highs return to the upper 30s in Omaha.

Tuesday is going to be even warmer! Highs push into the mid 40s with breezy conditions. Our next cold front arrives late Tuesday and brings in some colder air for the middle part of the week. We'll only warm into the teens on Wednesday and highs will be even more frigid on Thursday.

It'll be a touch warmer by Friday with highs back in the upper 20s and then mid 30s on Saturday.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 39

MONDAY NIGHT

Patchy Fog

Chilly

Low: 24

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 45

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold & Breezy

High: 16

