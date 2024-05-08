A Warm-Up Comes This Weekend

We are dry overnight, but Thursday could start with some light rain north of Omaha with lows in the upper 40s.

We'll have to dodge another round of hit and miss rain Thursday afternoon, but like Wednesday, many of us will stay dry. It will be partly cloudy and a little cooler, with highs in the upper 60s.

The end of the workweek looks really nice! Friday will be in the mid 70s with a lot of sunshine.

Then, we keep the upper 70s and sunshine for Saturday.

Mother's Day will be warmer, but we might have to dodge a couple spotty showers in the second half of the day. Highs will be near 80 with a mix of sun and clouds.

We stay near 80 early in the next workweek with the chance for rain still around Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Light Rain North

Low: 48

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

High: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 75

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 77

