A Warm Way To End The Workweek

Gusty winds will continue to blow in warmer weather Thursday afternoon, reaching around 45 mph at times. This gets us back above average with a high in the upper 40s and mostly sunny skies. Make sure none of those Christmas decorations can blow away today!

We stay on the breezy side as we head into the overnight hours. This will keep us warmer than average since we only drop into the mid 30s by sunrise tomorrow morning.

Winds stay strong and southerly Friday, pushing us into the upper 50s! There will be a few more clouds late in the day as our next cold front arrives, but we should stay dry.

The cold front drops us below average again on Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. While the sunshine will feel nice, the extra wind won't.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with mid 40s.

We stay breezy early next week as we start to cool off. Monday will be in the low 40s, then we drop closer to 30 on Tuesday. We may have to dodge a few raindrops or snowflakes Tuesday, but that potential is pretty low right now.

Wednesday comes back in mainly sunny, but cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Looks like we can warm up a little bit for Thursday. Highs in the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Breezy

Morning: 34

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 58

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 34

