A warming trend begins heading into the weekend

It will be another cold evening with partly cloudy skies. This time, the wind stays calm overnight. Lows will be in the mid 10s for Friday morning.

The wind will be out of the south on Friday, and this will help kick-start the warm-up. It will get a little breezy at times as we warm into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

If you have outdoor holiday decorations to put up, this will be the weekend to get it done! We push back above average Saturday and Sunday with mid 50s and a lot of sunshine. Winds may get a little breezy in the afternoons, but not out of control.

We start to cool off again next week. Monday will be partly cloudy with mid 40s, which is average for this part of December.

A couple of cold fronts will hit us mid week, sending temperatures down in the mid 30s for Tuesday, and low 30s for Wednesday. Low temperatures for the middle of next week will be in the teens. As of now, snow chances appear minimal from these cold fronts.

By the end of next week, temperatures will start rising again, and we should be back into the 40s by next Friday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Frigid

Low: 15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 44

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 55

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.