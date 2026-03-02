A wetter and warmer week ahead

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Still an icy morning for those near southern NE border

Starting the week off cold, but getting warmer

Short rain chances Tuesday, then more widespread on Friday

FORECAST

This Monday morning our temperatures are a little chillier than some of us would have liked. On top of that, a handful of counties towards the south remain in a winter advisory until about 9:00 am due to icy conditions.

This afternoon looks to be the coolest afternoon of the week, with temperatures only climbing to the mid 40s, and plenty of cloud coverage.

The next upcoming chance for some precip will be light, beginning Tuesday morning. While anyone could see some rain, the best chance will be south of I-80. Highs on Tuesday are a bit warmer, in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The front will be over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday, but it may be close enough for some rain south of I-80. For Omaha, it's looking more probable that Wednesday and Thursday stay dry. However, it does mean that we get warmer with 50s on Wednesday and 60s on Thursday.

A bigger storm system is possible late Thursday into Friday. Widespread rain, along with a few thunderstorms (no severe weather is expected), will move through, particularly in the morning, but may linger into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s.

We dry out into the weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small AM Rain Chance

High: 46

Wind: SE 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Moves In

Low: 34

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Scattered AM Rain

High: 51

Wind: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry

High: 54

Wind: N 5-10

