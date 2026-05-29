A wetter weekend up ahead!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



A rainy Friday

Scattered rain this weekend

Near average for first days of June

FORECAST

On your way to work, you might need to use your windshield wipers! Majority of us are waking up to some widespread drizzle, and temps already in the 60s!

Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are likely Friday morning through midday. There should be some drier weather for later in the afternoon and evening. Thanks to the clouds and rain, Friday's temps will only reach the upper 70s.

It could rain really at any time over the weekend. So have a back-up plan for any of your outdoor plans. Scattered rain will continue off and on Saturday with the best time to see rain in the morning. Skies will remain cloudy with highs near 80.

Sunday may now be a little drier. But again, expect there to be some scattered rain on the radar at any point of the day. It will be another mostly cloudy day in the low 80s.

Monday starts out mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s, followed by another round of rain and storms Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday's rain is now expected to linger through much of the day, coming to an end before evening.

In total, much of the Omaha region will see around 0.25 to 0.50" of rain, with highest amounts round 1" or more.

The second half of next week may also have some rain, but it is trending sunnier with daytime temps in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

High: 78

Wind: SE 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Low: 64

Wind: S 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

High: 80

Wind: SE 5-15

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