A Windy Warm-Up Ahead

Election Day will be mostly cloudy, but also windy and warmer. Highs will be in the low 60s. Throughout the day, there will be some spotty rain to dodge, but most of us stay dry all day. The humidity will be higher, helping to keep our fire danger out of critical levels, even with the stronger wind.

Wednesday will also be windy, as warmer air keeps blowing in. In fact, we push to record territory. The current record for the date is 73, last hit in 1999, but we will be in the mid 70s this year.

As a cold front moves closer to us Thursday, there will be numerous showers and storms across the region. A couple of those storms could even reach severe levels. We stay windy with highs near the mid 60s which will be hit around mid-day.

Then the cold front passes us by, blowing in much colder weather. Veterans Day will be cold and windy with mostly cloudy skies. We may struggle to hit the freezing point in the afternoon.

The sunshine is back for the weekend, but we stay cold. Saturday will be breezy with low 30s, followed by less wind and mid 30s Sunday. Both mornings will be in the teens.

ELECTION DAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Windy

High: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 76

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mid-Day Storms

PM Temperature Drop

Windy

High: 64

