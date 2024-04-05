A Windy Weekend with Saturday Storms

It will be a warmer evening with breezy winds and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening, only cooling in the low 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a blustery day, where we could see wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph out from the southeast. Burning of fields, or brush piles is not advised. It will be a warmer day, in the upper 60s with more sunshine.

By Saturday evening, a line of thunderstorms will start to move into eastern Nebraska, after 6pm, reaching Omaha around 8-10pm, then will expand into western Iowa late Saturday evening. A few of these storms could be strong to severe in eastern Nebraska. The main concern is damaging wind and large hail. Theses storms will weaken as they push farther east into western Iowa by late evening.

Most of the rain will be over by Sunday morning, but we'll have to dodge a few hit-and-miss showers the rest of the day. It will still be windy Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and lots of clouds.

Sky conditions for Monday's partial solar eclipse are looking partly to mostly cloudy, which would block more of the eclipse, but we'll hopefully see enough breaks in the clouds to get a better view. Highs will be in the upper 50s and the wind will be calmer.

We stay in the low 60s on Tuesday, warming back to near 70 Wednesday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

