A wintry mix is moving through this evening, which could bring some slick roads

Wintry mix to bring some slick spots this evening

Weekend gets warmer

Dry & mild for the first half of next week

FORECAST:

A wintry mix is slowly making its way through eastern Nebraska this afternoon. Though it's mostly snow, it may start as some freezing drizzle or sleet. It's battling a lot of dry air, so any amounts that fall will be very light. It begins in Omaha after 5 and ends after 10.

Since most of this will be light, road crews may be able to keep up with major streets. It's the side streets & parking lots that may become slick. Take extra caution on the roads this afternoon. If you come up on a wet spot, treat it like it's icy and slow down. Historically, it's systems like these that cause the most headaches, so keep updated with the forecast.

A warm-up commences this weekend with highs returning to the 40s on Saturday. Sunday gets a bit warmer, into the upper 40s, aided by a southerly breeze.

We then arrive at the low 50s into next week, and hold there with lots of sunshine.

After Friday, dry weather will reign for the next week, with the earliest chance of any precipitation returning to Nebraska and Iowa is late next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 24

Wind: NW 5-10

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 40

Wind: S 0-5

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

High: 47

Wind: SE 10-25

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

High: 55

Wind: S 5-10

