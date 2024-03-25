A Wintry Mix Tonight, Here's When We Start Warming up Again

The cold front will be the focus for the afternoon scattered storms, a couple of which could become strong to severe. The strongest storms could produce some pockets of hail or strong wind. While the tornado threat is very low, it is not zero. These storms will be most likely in western Iowa, and northwest Missouri until the early evening. These storms will likely remain east of Omaha.

While the rest of us have a few dry and windy hours for the evening, pockets of sleet and snow will begin moving in from the west late this evening through midnight, before eventually transitioning to all snow overnight. For the Omaha metro, this wintry mix will be most likely around midnight or later. It could take until 3 or 4 am for more of the snow to expand into western Iowa and northwest Missouri. Most of the snow in eastern Nebraska likely ends by the Tuesday morning commute, but a few leftover areas of snow could still be falling in western Iowa and northwest Missouri. With temperatures down in the 20s, slippery spots are likely.

Snow totals for most of the region, including Omaha and Council Bluffs will be from 0-1 inch. Cities from York, up into Columbus, Norfolk, and Wayne have a better chance of getting closer to 2 inches.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, cold, and windy. Highs will be in the low 30s, about 20 degrees below average.

The wind lightens up for Wednesday, the sunshine returns, and we start to warm back up. After a frigid morning in the teens, we will warm into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Thursday will be a lot warmer with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

It gets breezy and a few clouds return, but we should stay dry. It will be warmer, in the upper 60s to near 70.

Easter weekend looks quiet for now, with highs near 60 and a mix of sunshine and clouds. We may see some rain return Sunday night.

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snowy and Windy

Low: 23

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 32

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 46

