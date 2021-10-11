Comfortable Start to the Workweek

Scattered showers will continue southeast of Omaha for a majority of Monday morning, but the bulk of the rain should be out of our area by the lunch hour. Skies then clear from west to east during the day, giving way to more sunshine this afternoon. This will warm up eastern Nebraska into the 70s, but with less sunshine east of Omaha, western Iowa will struggle to hit 70.

Overnight, mostly clear skies and light winds allow us to cool off quite a bit. We will start Tuesday in the 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer, pushing into the upper 70s. A few clouds start to move in late in the day ahead of some stormy weather.

After midnight, scattered storms start moving into eastern Nebraska. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. As the storms expand farther farther northeast during the overnight hours. they should weaken. The biggest concern for any severe storm will be large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

The wet weather will continue at times throughout the day Wednesday along with a lot of wind. This will hold us back into the upper 60s for the afternoon.

We continue to cool off in the second half of the workweek. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. We then fall closer to 60 Friday afternoon.

The sunshine is back in full force this weekend with highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Warmer

High: 73

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 47

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 77

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms Likely Late

WEDNESDAY

Rain & Storms

Windy

High: 68

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.