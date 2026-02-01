Above-average and mostly dry weather for the week around Omaha

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Warmer, but cloudy, on Sunday
- Seasonal start to the workweek
- Warmer to end the week
FORECAST
Sunday stays partly cloudy, but we do see a warmup as temperatures rise into the low 50s.
We are mostly cloudy to begin the workweek, but no significant cooldown is in sight. Highs on Monday are in the upper 30s to low 40s, and highs on Tuesday are in the mid-30s with a couple of snow flurries.
Temperatures jump on Thursday with more sunshine, with many neighborhoods reaching the 40s and 50s! Friday stays warm, in the mid-40s, and it's breezy.
This week, we remain quite dry, with only some snow flurries on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Any chance for precipitation holds off until sometime next week, at the earliest.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Not As Cold
Low: 22
Wind: N 5-10
MONDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Seasonal
High: 38
Wind: E 5-10
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Snow Flurries
High: 34
Wind: NE 5-10
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Above Average
High: 39
Wind: NW 5-10
