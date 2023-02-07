Above Average Span Continues

Tuesday brings a lot more sunshine as we warm up into the upper 40s again.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with the low 50s making a comeback. While a lot of us stay dry, some light rain will fall towards the end of the day in northwest Missouri and nearby sections of far southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

Clouds thicken up Thursday and the wind kicks back in as we cool things down for a couple days. Highs will be in the upper 30s with snow moving in from the northwest by the end of the day. The snow will wrap up early Friday morning. For now, accumulations look very minor. If anything sticks, it will likely be around half an inch or less.

It stays a little breezy Friday as cooler air keeps blowing in, but we only dip down to more average warmth for February. Highs will be in the mid 30s with some nice sun.

The sunshine remains in full force Saturday, warming us back into the high 40s. We then push into the low 50s on Sunday.

Still a mild stretch into next week with highs in the low 50s on Monday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 26

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain/Snow Southeast

Breezy

High: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Chance For Light Snow

Breezy

High: 39

