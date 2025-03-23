Above average temperatures continue next week with spotty rain chances

Sunday will be a windy day with highs only in the mid to upper 50s, which is about average now for late March. The wind will start to calm down tonight, but it will be a cool start to Monday, in the low 30s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with lighter wind and a high near 60. There could be a couple spotty showers around, but like the weekend, a lot of us will just stay dry.

The wind picks back up Tuesday, but it will be a sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The mid 60s continue into Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and lighter wind.

A little rain and thunder may be possible to start out Thursday, and the wind starts to pick up again out from the south. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with low 70s in the afternoon. Some more rain could be possible Thursday night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be more likely on Friday and into Saturday, and it will probably be a little windy at times by the end of the week. Friday's highs could reach 80. We cool off into the 60s by next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Calmer Wind

Low: 31

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Less Windy

High: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy & Warmer

High: 68

