After a dry break, here's when rain looks likely again

It's a very foggy start to the day, and it will likely take until late morning to clear away the fog. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, but a little warmer, with highs in the mid 50s.

It gets cold again overnight as we drop into the upper 30s for Thursday morning, but it will be a sunny start to the day.

Even though we stay mostly sunny Thursday afternoon, there won't be a big warm-up. We stay in the mid 50s, which is average for early November.

The mid 50s continue Friday, but this time it will be mostly cloudy.

Scattered rain will start to push into eastern Nebraska late Friday night, and it will expand into western Iowa Saturday morning. The scattered rain will continue at times Saturday afternoon and night. This will keep us a little cooler, dropping highs into the low 50s.

Everyone will be dry by Sunday morning. The afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds as we warm up into the upper 50s.

We continue to flirt with 60 on Monday with Veterans Day with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be in the low 60s with a small chance for rain late in the day.

