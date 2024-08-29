An evening cold front kicks off thunderstorms, cooler weather for Friday

Thunderstorms are likely for your Thursday evening, so be ready to plan around heavy downpours and breezy winds. This line of storms will move from west to east, entering the Omaha metro between 5-7 p.m. and clearing out after 9-10 p.m.. It may take until after midnight for the rain and storms to clear out of western Iowa.

Gusty winds and small hail may be possible in these evening storms, but widespread severe weather is not expected this evening. However, we could get a lot of rain tonight! Rainfall amounts of 0.50" to 1.50" will be possible.

By Friday morning, all of the rain will be out of the region, but we start the day with cloudy skies, eventually getting into lots of sunshine by the afternoon. Friday will be a cooler and less humid day, with highs in the low 80s.

If you have plans to attend the Husker football game on Saturday, morning tailgates will be cool as we start the day in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will be in the mid 80s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. While that's a little warmer, the humidity stays pretty low.

Even cooler weather blows in Sunday, holding us back closer to 80 degrees with a lot of sunshine.

The sunny and nice weather continues for Labor Day with upper 70s.

We stay mostly sunny into the middle of next week as we slowly warm up. Tuesday will be in the low 80s followed by mid 80s on Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Evening Storms

Low: 65

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 82

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.