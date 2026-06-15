Another beautiful day for baseball

3 Things to Know



Milder and drier Sunday-Tuesday

Hot with some AM storms Wednesday

Another round of storms by next weekend

Forecast

You couldn't write up a better forecast for baseball over the next couple of days. Temps for both our Monday and Tuesday afternoon will only climb up to the lower 80s, with partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

We may see a few spot showers around Tuesday morning, but most of us will be dry.

Wednesday could be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, a complicating factor is the potential for thunderstorms, mainly on Wednesday morning. These storms may pose a severe risk, though as of now, the highest severe risk appears to be east of Omaha.

A cold front comes through after those storm chances That'll be a classic cold front passage with some stronger winds coming from the northwest, helping to usher in some cooler air within the following days.

We dry out for Thursday and Friday, and temperatures also fall a bit, back into the 80s.

More storms are possible on Saturday as another system takes shape. Temperatures hold in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 82

Wind: W 15-20

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Small chance for spot showers

Low: 59

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 82

Wind: NW 15-25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Morning Storms

High: 90

Wind: NW 15-35

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: