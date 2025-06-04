Another chance at rain Thursday and Friday

We'll enjoy a quiet and comfortable Wednesday evening with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will start to thicken up overnight and we start Thursday in the upper 50s.

Thursday will start out dry and cloudy in the morning. In the afternoon, some light rain will start to move in south of Omaha, becoming more scattered and widespread for the evening. Even with the clouds and rain, temperatures should reach the low to mid 70s Thursday afternoon.

There will be a few spotty showers around Friday too, but only about a third of us will see rain to end the workweek. Any rain from earlier in the day will have cleared out by Friday evening. It will be another mostly cloudy day, in the mid 70s.

Saturday brings a little more sunshine, and warmer weather, too. We will warm up in the low 80s for the afternoon. Heading into Saturday evening, a line of storms will be moving in from central Nebraska, so a few thunderstorms will be possible for our neighborhoods in eastern Nebraska on Saturday night.

Some rain may linger around through the day Sunday, but otherwise it will be a partly cloudy day with highs near 80.

Sunshine will be back out for the start of next week, and things will gradually begin warming up to average June highs.

We'll reach the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, followed by a jump into the mid 80s on Wednesday.

