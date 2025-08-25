Another cool night, some rain possible for the AM commute tomorrow

Overnight, a few hit and miss showers will start to move into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. These will continue into the Tuesday morning commute as we cool off into the low 50s.

There won't be as many showers around Tuesday afternoon, but a couple isolated spotty showers will make it into the second half of the day. About 1/3 of us will see rain, meaning many spots stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday will be a touch warmer with a high closer to 80 in Omaha, but the humidity stays low.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with low 80s.

We stay near 80 Friday with a few clouds. A couple spotty showers are possible, but most of us will be dry.

Rain is more likely this weekend with scattered showers across the region both Saturday and Sunday. This will keep more clouds around and helps to keep the heat under control. Highs will be near 80 both afternoons.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 53

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Rain

High: 75

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 80

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 81

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

