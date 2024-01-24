Another Foggy Night, but Sunshine is on the Way

Another round of drizzle, mist and patchy dense fog will roll into the Omaha region later this evening, followed by spotty and light rain overnight and into Thursday morning, especially southeast of Omaha. But with melting snow and thick fog, icy spots will be possible anywhere we drop to 32 and lower.

Once the spotty rain clears up in the morning, Thursday afternoon will be cloudy and occasionally foggy with mid 30s.

We stay in the mid 30s Friday with mostly cloudy skies.

We will start the weekend, you guessed it, cloudy. Saturday's highs will reach the lower to mid 30s. However, we may end the day with a little sunshine.

The sunshine finally makes its return for the second half of the weekend, helping our temperatures Sunday warm in the upper 30s, and melting more snow away.

We keep warming up Monday with lows 40s and partly cloudy skies, followed by mid 40s on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, we should keep warming up in the second half of next week. Highs near 50 aren't out of the question by the end of the week!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy and Foggy

Spotty Light Rain

Low: 32

THURSDAY

Cloudy and Foggy

Spotty Light Rain

High: 35

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Average

High: 36

