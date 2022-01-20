Colder Thursday, But Feeling Better

Winds will be a lot lighter Thursday, and we get to enjoy mostly sunny skies, but it will be a touch cooler. Highs will be in the teens across eastern Nebraska, but parts of western Iowa won't even make it into the double digits.

After a frigid Friday morning, near 0, the wind will start to pick up out of the south. This will begin to blow in slightly warmer weather. With the help of some sunshine, we will warm into the mid 20s.

Some light snow moves in from the west Friday night, but mostly falls apart before it makes it to us. So while a lot of us likely don't see any snow, there will be a few light pockets of it around overnight.

The wind lightens up again for the weekend, and we continue to slowly warm back up. Saturday will be in the low 30s, which is average for January. We then climb into the mid 30s for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The slow warming continues early next week with upper 30s Monday, but they won't last long. A cold front drops the heat again for Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 13

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Cold

Low: 0

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 28

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Bit Warmer

High: 34

