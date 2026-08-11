Another hot and humid day for the Omaha area; rain and storms to begin Wednesday night

3 Things to Know



Hot & humid Tuesday & Wednesday

Waves of storms beginning Wednesday night

Returning to more seasonal temperatures

Forecast

It's another hot, humid, and sunny day on Tuesday with temps in the low 90s, feeling like 100-105 out.

Overnight storms into early Wednesday are likely to track mainly far north of the Omaha region, but we'll keep an eye out for a few nighttime storms.

Wednesday looks dry during the day, which means it's another hot & humid day with highs in the low 90s with a heat index around 100-105.

Heading into Wednesday night, showers and storms will become likely and widespread. These waves of storms will continue Thursday and Friday, and even into the first half of our weekend. The trend is for our mornings to be wet, but we see some dry time by the afternoon before more storms roll in overnight.

A few storms on Wednesday night could be strong, with damaging winds, but the overall severe threat should be low.

We could see some very heavy rain. In total, models are giving the region around 0.75" to 1.50" on average, with highest amounts of around 3.00" through Saturday night.

While we will still be cooler than earlier in the week, the trend for drier afternoons means warmer highs. High temperatures could be in the low-to-mid 80s from Thursday into the weekend.

We should start to see things dry out a bit on Sunday and next Monday, but we'll keep a small chance for rain in there for now.

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 93

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Small Storm Chance

Low: 74

Wind: NE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Late-Day Storms

High: 91

Wind: E 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 80

Wind: NE 10-20

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