Another round of storms possible on Friday: Here's the latest

3 Things to Know



Another round of storms on Friday

Unsettled weather pattern continues

Seasonal temperatures

Forecast

Friday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s. We could see some spotty storms as soon as Friday morning. As a cold front moves into the region during the afternoon, showers and storms will develop between 12 and 7 pm. A few storms may become severe with large hail and gusty winds, mostly southwest of Omaha. This front will clear out any rain later Friday evening.

This weekend looks great on Saturday! We'll see lots of sunshine with temps in the mid-80s, though a storm or two is possible.

Clouds will return Sunday, and there may be a few rain showers around, mainly west of Omaha. More storms appear possible Sunday night as they push east, and last into Monday afternoon.

A newer, different weather pattern will begin to build next week, warmer and less rainy. Temps will be in the mid- to upper 80s most of next week, with only a small chance of rain each day.

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty Storms

High: 88

Wind: S to NW 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Dry

Low: 66

Wind: S 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mostly Dry

High: 84

Wind: N 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Scattered Rain West

High: 80

Wind: SE 5-10

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