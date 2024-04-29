Another Round of Strong to Severe Storms On the Way

Skies will be clearing this morning, giving way to a mostly sunny and dry afternoon! Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We stay dry as we cool off into the upper 40s for Tuesday morning.

The first half of Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dry. Stronger wind out of the south will pump in warmer weather, getting us near 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Between 2 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, spotty storms will start to pop up ahead of a cold front in northeast Nebraska. These will expand farther southeast through the rest of the day, likely forming into a solid line of storms as they arrive in Omaha just before or during the evening commute. The storms will push through southwest Iowa after the evening commute, and should be out of the region by 9 at night. Some of these storms could be severe. While pockets of hail and damaging wind are the most likely issue, a couple of tornadoes are also possible.

Wednesday starts dry, but another round of rain arrives by the end of the morning. Showers and storms will continue at times the rest of the day with highs near 70. While the severe threat is not as high as Tuesday, a couple storms could still reach severe levels.

Some of the rain continues Thursday morning, but we should be able to dry out for the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 70s.

We stay breezy Friday, but it looks dry with upper 60s and partly cloudy skies.

For Berkshire weekend, we will be in the low 70s with a small chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday.

